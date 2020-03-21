CBI takes over Lakshadweep sea cucumber poaching probe

mumbai

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 17:36 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday took over all major sea cucumber poaching offence cases in Lakshadweep.

The decision was taken during a meeting at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday based on the recommendation of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau of India (WCCB), which was initially investigating the cases.

“Sea cucumber is an endangered species and vulnerable to poaching even though it receives the highest protection status. WCCB has paid special attention towards saving this species by collecting intelligence, coordinating operations and creating awareness among enforcement agencies including coastguard, police and forest along our coastline, and fishermen. The present seizure is a reflection of these efforts. The investigation being taken up by CBI will go a long way in helping bust this transnational illegal trade of sea cucumbers. WCCB will fully support and help in the investigation being conducted by CBI,” said Tilotama Varma, WCCB additional director.

In February, WCCB sought the Interpol to issue a Purple Notice (a category that aids Interpol’s efforts to tackle environment crime and issue notices for criminals hunting wild animals to sell their body parts in the international market).

Damodhar AT, secretary environment, forest and chief wildlife warden, Lakshadweep administration, who attended Thursday’s meeting, said, “CBI headquarters, New Delhi will directly be in control of the investigation. Two officers, the rank superintendent of police (SP) from CBI headquarter were appointed the investigating officers, while a joint director (DIG) rank officer will supervise and monitor the entire investigation.”

Lakshadweep Sea’s coral reefs are under constant threat due to the illegal trade. Sea cucumbers are invertebrates ranging in sizes up to six feet (1.8m) and are high in demand across south-east Asia and China for food and traditional medicine. In India, the species is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972, and is banned from being transported in any form. A total ban on harvesting of sea cucumbers was imposed in 2001 under the WPA by the Union environment ministry.

HT reported on February 13 about the largest global seizure of the species as a consignment of 1,716 sea cucumbers worth ₹4.26 crore and weighing 852 kg was seized from Suheli. On January 15, 172 sea cucumbers weighing 234kg worth ₹1.17 crore were seized, and four persons arrested as part of an international marine animal trafficking syndicate, 80 nautical miles off Kavaratti Island. On January 23, the department arrested an international trade kingpin and seized a consignment of 52 dead sea cucumbers weighing 10kg worth ₹5 lakh.

“The announcement by the CBI is a great moral victory for the entire forest department, who risked their lives to arrest five offenders and seized thousands of sea cucumbers along with transportation boats worth more than ₹10 crore,” said Damodhar.

Following such reports of smuggling, the Lakshadweep administration in February announced the creation of the world’s first conservation area for endangered sea cucumbers across 239 sq km, and two more protected areas, taking the tally to 685 sq km of Lakshadweep island and seas as marine protected zones.