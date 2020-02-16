Census, NPR in two phases in Maharashtra; actual headcount in February 2021

mumbai

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 01:36 IST

The Census and National Population Registry (NPR) exercise will be conducted in two phases across Maharashtra, with the first phase set to begin on May 1 and the second phase in February next year. The first phase will involve listing house details, including assets and amenities, and basic information about the head of the family; the second phase will be about collecting personal details of every member in all households.

While the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government – a coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress – has not issued any official directive about conducting the exercise, the state administration has started preparations.

The Directorate of Census Operations, which plans to engage 3.34 lakh state employees for the exercise, has already imparted training to master enumerators, while training of field-level functionaries and enumerators will be completed in next two months, said an official, on condition of anonymity, adding that in a meeting held with the state government officials, including district collectors last week, the directorate has made it clear that the machinery was all set to take up the exercise.

While the Congress and NCP have opposed the NPR, the state government has maintained a silence on the issue. Since there is no clear directive from the ruling parties, the state administration is going ahead with the exercise as instructed by the Centre, said the official.

“The first phase is called ‘house listing and housing operation’ in which assets and amenities will be listed. The 31-column form will include details such as whether the house is a pukka or kutcha structure, whether the water supply and toilets are inside the house, income of the family, amenities such as four wheeler, and laptop, among other things. The first phase will ensure that there is no omission or duplication during the second phase, which will be for the actual headcount of the population,” said a Mantralaya official, on condition of anonymity.

The second phase, which will be conducted over 20 days between February 9 and February 28, 2021, will be enumeration of personal details. Although forms for the second phase have not been finalised, some information that could be sought is expected to be contentious. “The personal details about citizens to be sought in the second phase will soon be finalised. There is confidentiality being maintained by the government,” said another officer, on the condition of anonymity.

“In absence of clear instructions by the state government, we are going ahead with the scheduled dates. We have conducted NPR in 2010 and 2015 although the format could be different this time. The information in NPR is not protected like the one in Census and hence the NPR is opposed by a section of society. Questions of opposing NPR will arise only if its format NPR is changed during the second phase, which will begin next year,” said an official from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

While questions are being raised over the state government’s stand, Congress on Saturday accused BJP of spreading the rumours. “The meeting held last week at Sahyadri Guest House between Centre and state government was for holding Census and not NPR. The meeting was neither attended by the chief minister or the chief secretary,” said Mumbai Congress vice-president Charanjeet Singh Sapra, adding that even if NPR is implemented in Maharashtra, it won’t be with the “contentious form”.

“Census is inevitable but there is no need of NPR as the data required is already obtained under Aadhaar. NPR will be waste of money and efforts. The state government has not taken any decision about it as yet,” said Nawab Malik, state minorities affair minister and NCP’s Mumbai unit chief.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier said that he was not against the CAA, but will oppose the NRC. The NCP is opposed to CAA and NRC, while Congress has passed a resolution demanding withdrawal of the CAA.

“As per my information, only Census is being conducted from May. It has nothing to do with the NPR,” said Sena leader Neelam Gorhe.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Madhu Chavan said, “It’s an exercise undertaken by the Central government under the Central Act. State has no right to oppose it. There is nothing objectionable in the NPR and the opposition is out of lack of knowledge.”