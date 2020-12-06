e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Central Railway observe mega block, diverts routes of trains in Mumbai

Central Railway observe mega block, diverts routes of trains in Mumbai

The Down fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 8.52 am to 1.53 pm has been diverted on Down slow line at Matunga, halting at all stations from Sion to Mulund stations.

mumbai Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 19:00 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Mumbai
Women passengers travel in local trains at Jogeshwari station in Mumbai.
Women passengers travel in local trains at Jogeshwari station in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Central Railway observed a mega block and diverted various routes of many trains in Mumbai to maintain the infrastructure and safety of passengers.

The Down fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 8.52 am to 1.53 pm has been diverted on Down slow line at Matunga, halting at all stations from Sion to Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule, according to the press release issued by Central Railway.

“Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line at Mulund. Up fast line services leaving Thane from 8.55 am to 2.13 has been also diverted on Up slow line halting at all stations from Mulund to Dadar stations and will be re-diverted on Up fast at Parel and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule,” the release said.

“Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.56 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and to Up harbour line services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will also be remain suspended,” it informed.

“However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla platform number 8 during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the period, according to the press release.

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the release said.

tags
top news
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
Pune hospital starts Sputnik V phase two trials
Pune hospital starts Sputnik V phase two trials
Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls
Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls
Clashes mar outreach programmes of BJP, TMC in poll-bound Bengal
Clashes mar outreach programmes of BJP, TMC in poll-bound Bengal
‘Haste’: Pawar underlines why govt is facing outrage from farmers
‘Haste’: Pawar underlines why govt is facing outrage from farmers
Here are some important WhatsApp features coming to your phones soon
Here are some important WhatsApp features coming to your phones soon
2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India
2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In