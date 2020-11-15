Central Railway to upgrade infrastructure of 13 stations in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:24 IST

The Central Railway (CR) has decided to undertake upgradation of 13 suburban railway stations that connects Mumbai city and suburbs. The work is likely to start from next month and will continue for four months.

The railway stations selected for infrastructure upgradation are Byculla, Currey Road, Chinchpokli, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Kanjurmarg, Vidyavihar, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Nahur.

The CR has also floated a tender for the upgradation work that includes improvement of station area including a circulating area for passengers and premises, along with railway platforms, maintenance of passenger amenities including foot overbridges (FOB), entry and exit of the railway stations and their water proofing.

In addition, sanitisation of stations and local trains will also be undertaken along with the upkeep. The sanitisation of locals, with the help of disinfectants, will be carried out at Kurla, Sanpada, Kalva for a period of six months, the officials said.

“We are upgrading station area, platforms, service buildings of various stations as routine work. It will also include repairs. This will help to retain the beauty of stations and also provide comfort for passengers during a commute,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR.

Local train services on both the Central and Western Railway were suspended from March 23. Train services resumed on June 15. At present, they are operational for employees working in essential services, cancer patients, specially-abled commuters and school teachers along with the non-teaching staff. Women passengers and lawyers are also allowed to travel for a stipulated time recently.

The CR is operating 1,572 train services and the WR operates 1,201 local train services every day.