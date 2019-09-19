Central Rly starts work on new outstation terminus at Panvel

mumbai

The Central Railway (CR) has started work on a new outstation train terminus at Panvel railway station. The terminus will be Navi Mumbai’s first outstation train terminus and connect the satellite city to other parts of the state. A new maintenance depot, Panvel-Kalamboli coaching complex, will also be constructed at Kalamboli railway station along with an elevated railway corridor. The deadline for the project is 2021, but may be extended by two years.

Plans for an outstation train terminus at Panvel railway station have been in the works since 2016. “Outstation train movements, particularly during festivals, get stressful for the existing railway corridor. The maintenance depot will enable the chance of introduction of new outstation trains from CSMT and LTT,” said a senior Central Railway (CR) official.

The outstation train terminus at Panvel will have five platforms in order to decongest Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). In the first phase, three outstation train platforms will be constructed and two will be completed in the second phase. These platforms will primarily be for trains to different parts of Maharashtra and north India.

Outstation train services heading towards the Konkan in Maharashtra are expected to operate from the new train terminus. Presently, up to 20 outstation trains operate between Mumbai and Konkan every day. With the new terminus, 10 new outstation trains between Mumbai and Konkan are likely to be introduced. CR also aims to operate new trains of 24 coaches from the new terminus.

A maintenance depot at Kalamboli railway station will allow CR to undertake regular scheduled maintenance work without having to move outstation trains to Mazgaon or Wadi Bunder railway yards. Two railway lines for goods trains will also come to Kalamboli railway yard. One railway line will connect the new terminus in Panvel to the yard at Kalamboli.

An elevated railway corridor will also be built between Panvel and Karjat railway stations under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3. This will let commuters take direct trains between CSMT and Panvel, saving upto 10 minutes’ travel time. “The corridor and the terminus will benefit commuters travelling from Karjat railway station. The terminus will also de congest CSMT, LTT and Dadar railway station,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR.

