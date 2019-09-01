Central team visit ends: Maharashtra to send detailed memorandum for flood aid

mumbai

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:23 IST

The state government will soon send a detailed memorandum to the Centre for financial assistance for relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas in the state. The decision was taken on Sunday in a meeting held between the state revenue minister Chandrakant Patil and the central team that had come to assess the impact of the floods.

Patil said that the state will send a detailed memorandum on losses to the Centre, which will be based on the actual damage report.

The meeting was held at the government’s Sahyadri guest house in Malabar Hill.

Headed by Dr V Thiruppugazh, joint secretary, national disaster management authority (NDMA), the seven-member central team had come to the state to assess the losses due to floods after the state government demanded a financial help of ₹6,813 crore from the Centre last month.

In the four-day tour from Thursday till Sunday, the team visited eight districts such as Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Palghar and Thane that were affected with floods last month.

“The state government has already sent a memorandum of ₹6,800 crore to the Centre, but now we will send them a detailed memorandum,” Patil said.

“The first memorandum which was sent to the Centre was based on estimated figures, as the panchnama for damages was not completed. The Centre wants to know the actual damages, which we are now going to send after collating all the reports,” said a senior official privy to the development.

According to the state, around 4 lakh hectare of crop was damaged and 2,200 houses were damaged in the floods. The centre will release the compensation based on the report of the central team.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 23:23 IST