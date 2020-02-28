Centralised monitoring system for streetlights in the city soon

mumbai

For better management of streetlights, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) committee has introduced a centralised system — automatic streetlight monitoring system (ASMS) and has given its nod to install 462 streetlight pillars (SLP) to monitor streetlights in the city.

The proposal to install 462 pillars to monitor 41,410 streetlights and 33,381 light poles by using a centralised system, at an estimated cost of ₹4.8 crore, was cleared by the BEST committee meeting on Thursday. Under this project, BEST has appointed a contractor to provide hardware as well as software to monitor the status of streetlights at the command centre. The contractor is likely to complete all infrastructure-related works within the next six month; following which it will provide maintenance for seven years.

According to this proposal, all 41,410 street lights in the city will be operated and maintained through a web-based interface by using astronomical timers while sensors installed at every SLP will provide information of electric supply to particular pole. BEST claims it will help to curb electricity theft.

Once operational, the appointed contractor will provide updated information about malfunctioning light or pole with its GPS location every 15 minutes, based on which BEST’s supply department staff will visit and carry out repair works.

“Our system will inform us about the problem and will sort it out without any delay,” said a senior BEST official.

However, senior BEST committee member Sunil Ganacharya said, “ASMS can only detect the problem, but to sort it out we need manpower. The streetlight department is not only facing a lack of manpower but they also do not have enough vehicles to reach the spot.”