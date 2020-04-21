CET announces online admissions for medical and dental courses

mumbai

To avoid delay in admissions to post-graduate medical and dental courses due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the state common entrance test (CET) cell has started online admissions.

In a circular released on Monday, the CET cell requested state medical and dental institutes to share contact details of staff handling admissions and make arrangements for an online payment portal, so that students can pay the fees and confirm admissions once the seat allotment list is released on April 24.

“While otherwise, a candidate would report physically to pay fees and confirm his/her seat, right now we’ve given students two options. In case of heavy lockdown due to Covid-19 in their area, one can visit the institute’s website to complete seat confirmation whereas if they are from parts of the state where lockdown status is lenient, they can physically visit the institute for the same purpose,” read the circular.

The medical admissions process is otherwise divided between pre and post announcement of the seat allocation list. While the forms and preferences are filled online, candidates’ documents are verified individually by the state CET cell. Once the list is announced, students are expected to physically visit the college with required documents and pay the fees. Due to the lockdown, this entire process will now be done online.

The CET cell has also requested institutes to go lenient on students given the outbreak. “Colleges are advised to sympathetically deal with admissions and only essential documents as per the information brochure should be demanded from candidates. In the event of candidates getting upgraded institutes in the consequent rounds or cancellation of admission, the fees deposited by them should be refunded within two working days,” adds the circular.

While results for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-post graduate (NEET-PG) was announced in February, the admission process was delayed due to the lockdown. While currently there is little clarity over the lockdown period, officials said they can’t delay the admission process any further. “Candidates finished filling preferences online and the three rounds of common admissions too can be conducted online. Once this process is over, we will wait for the higher authorities to decide when to start the new academic year,” said a senior CET official.