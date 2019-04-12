Cheer for general category students at technical colleges

Students from the general category applying in private engineering, management and other technical colleges are likely to a bigger seat share as compared to those applying for medical courses.

This is because the state will calculate the 16% seats reserved for the socially and educationally backward castes (SEBC) category (Maratha quota) only on the 80% “available”seats, which are left after allotting the 20% institute quota, said an official from state higher and technical education department said. The move will leave a higher proportion of seats available for general category students.

“The SEBC reservation will be implemented like reservations for other categories, such as scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST). It will be applied on the 80% seats filled by the state, including the 15% all-India quota seats, which are filled on the basis of national entrance examinations,” said the official.

He added that the 20% seats which are filled at the discretion of institutes will be exempted from caste-based reservations.

This policy differs from the method used by the state medical education and research department for post-graduation (PG) medical and dental programmes in which the state has calculated the 16% SEBC quota on all seats of private colleges, including 35% seats reserved for institute quota and 15% non-resident Indian (NRI) quota.

In government colleges, though, the Maratha reservation was applied only on 50% state quota seats, as the remaining 50% seats are filled by the Centre’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The government is yet to formulate the rules for implementing the SEBC quota and the Centre’s 10% EWS quota for technical courses as well as law and teacher education programmes.

“We are following the developments in medical admissions, in order to decide our course of action. The quota rules must be uniform for all the programmes,” said the official.

A similar policy will be in place for agricultural colleges, officials informed.

