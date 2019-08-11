Chinchpokli mandal in Mumbai ready for Bappa with a crowd-control plan

mumbai

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 00:02 IST

To avoid chaos and ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the ‘aagman sohala’ on Sunday, the Chinchpokli Chintamani Mandal is coordinating with the civic body and Mumbai Police. The aagman sohala is the welcoming of a festive occasion, where the idol will be taken to the pandal from its workshop in Arthur Road, in a procession.

The mandal, which is among the most revered ones in the city, is celebrating its 100th year. Last year, during the aagman sohala, officials were unable to control the large crowd, with some climbing atop vehicles and bridges to get a glimpse of the idol. The chaos had also led to traffic congestion in the area for more than five hours. Saurabh Tripathi, DCP of the region, said a special bandobast will be carried out on Sunday around Chinchpokli and Lalbaug. “As it is the centenary year, the mandal expects huge crowds. We’ve instructed the youth to not climb on the bridge,” he said.

This year, the mandal expects more than one lakh people to attend the aagman sohala. So, they have decided to begin the procession from Ganesh Talkies around 2pm to avoid huge crowds on Chinchpokli bridge, found to be unsafe in an IIT-B report this year. Madhukar Pandey, JCP (traffic), said north- and south-bound traffic on some parts of Dr Ambedkar Road will be restricted.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 00:02 IST