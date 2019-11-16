City raises ₹1.56L for Rajbhar family

mumbai

The city’s good samaritans have so far raised ₹1,56,000 for the family of two-month-old Prince Rajbhar, who suffered 22% burns in a fire at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital on November 7. The civic-run hospital has said there is no provision for compensation in such cases, but is conducting a probe.

Since the fire, doctors have had to amputate the lower part of Prince’s left arm to prevent the spread of infection. Doctors said his ear, which suffered burns in the incident, may be saved using plastic surgery.

“The family has to wait until he turns at least two years,” said a plastic surgeon from KEM Hospital. “Considering the small size of the child, it would be tough to perform the surgery now.” His treatment at the hospital is for free, but the hospital said there is no provision for compensation.

However, donations are coming in for the Rajbhars. HT had previously reported that chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) public health committee Amay Ghole had donated ₹25,000. Joining his ranks is vice-chairman of Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Limited, Amarjeet Mishra, who also donated ₹25,000. Businessmen Prashant Karulkar, Vishal Durase and Dilip Dubey have donated ₹15,000, ₹25,000 and ₹15,000 respectively. A corporator, Vinod Mishra, has given ₹ 51,000. “I am so thankful to people in Mumbai. This amount would help us to continue Prince’s treatment after we take him back home because it won’t be possible for us to keep coming to KEM Hospital,” said Prince’s father Pannalal Rajbhar, who lost his job in a factory in Delhi after his employers refused to extend his leave following the November 7 incident.Meanwhile, the BMC’s internal committee has interviewed 25 witnesses from the hospital as part of its internal inquiry. “The police has taken away the machines and equipment for their investigation, which would hold an important part of our inquiry. So, we have to wait to get the police report to come to any conclusion,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, a member of the inquiry committee.

Those willing to help can donate money in the following bank account: Pannelal Rajbhar, 017701553782, IFSC: ICIC0000358.