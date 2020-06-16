City’s lifeline back on slow, wary track

mumbai

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:25 IST

After 84 days of lockdown, local trains in the city began operations for essential workers on Monday. The first train operated at 4.03am, between Panvel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Distancing norms were observed and passengers were screened before boarding trains. Train services for the general public remain suspended.

Late on Sunday night, the railways had issued a notification allowing Central (CR) and Western Railway (WR) to resume select suburban train services for essential staff, as identified by the state government. On Monday, approximately 60,000 passengers travelled by local trains, according to CR and WR. The state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) submitted a list of who would travel from their respective stations to the railways. Nearly 40 thousand railway tickets were sold on Monday.

To board trains, passengers had to undergo thermal screening and show their identity cards. Entry and exit points at stations have been limited and are being manned by Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), Mumbai Police personnel and railway ticketing staff.

A total of 700 passengers were allowed on board each train, with approximately 58 passengers inside each compartment. “The number of passengers boarding from the railway stations was received from state government and BMC. Employees were asked to report early. The timings of local trains have also been coordinated with office shift timings,” said a senior CR official.

There was some confusion regarding which essential services qualified for train travel. Those working in the banking sector, media and postal services were not allowed to enter railway stations. “I work for a bank in Andheri and was not allowed to travel by local train. As I reached the railway station and showed my identity card, the police personnel told me that I’m not permitted to travel,” said Dominic Rebello, a Virar resident.

On Monday afternoon, WR’s divisional railway manager (DRM) clarified on Twitter that train services were running for BMC, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, Mumbai Police personnel as well as those working at Mantralaya and in government and private hospitals.

For commuters, the experience was different from their pre-pandemic experiences on local trains. “The journey was nostalgic and very overwhelming. I have never seen trains this empty. There was strict scrutinising of passengers outside railway stations,” said Ghatkopar resident Anjana Choudhury.

The expected estimate of essential service employees who would commute by local train is approximately 1.25 lakh. Officials expect more commuters to use the train today. “Limited number of people were aware of local train services restarting on Monday as the approval came in late at night. Scrutinising, screening of passengers and maintaining social distancing could be a challenge from Tuesday,” said a senior railway official.

The railways have asked BMC to issue e-passes with QR codes to essential service employees. E-passes will be issued by BMC in coordination with Mumbai Police’s IT cell.

BMC has been appointed the nodal authority to draw up lists of essential workers from BMC, BEST, Mantralaya and private hospitals. Other agencies, including Mumbai Police, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), and Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, will supply details of their employees directly to the railways.