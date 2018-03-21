Civic chief visits Kalyan dumping ground, promises to take action to prevent frequent fires

Residents of Kalyan, who live near the Adharwadi dumping ground, are hopeful that the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) new chief Govind Bodke will ensure the place does not catch fire again. Bodke inspected the site on Wednesday morning after which he met locals who had gathered outside the yard and discussed the problem.

“We are glad the KDMC chief did not avoid visiting the dump yard. He heard us out and has assured us that he will take needful action. This has definitely given us hope,” said Rashmi Mehta, 48, a resident of Sumangal Tower, which is close to the dumping ground.

The new KDMC chief said he would meet with the concerned officials soon and discuss short-term and long-term solutions for solid waste management in the city and then implement them.

“We will ensure that the dump yard does not catch fire and also does not emit a foul smell. We will make provisions to tackle this problems that the residents are facing,” Bodke said after visiting the spot. “The closure of the dump yard is also under progress, but it will take time.”

The dumping ground, which is spread across 15 acres, has caught fire three times this month, releasing thick smoke and causing suffocation and breathing problems among residents living nearby.

Two days earlier, on Monday, when residents had staged a protest outside the KDMC headquarters at Shivaji Chowk demanding immediate closure of the dumping ground, Bodke had assured them that he would visit the site. On Wednesday, he inspected it to understand better the reasons for the frequent fires and to check the measures being taken to prevent them.

Residents of Sathe Nagar, Wadeghar, Adharwadi, Lal Chowky and other areas near the dumping ground met Bodke when he stepped out after inspecting the site, to explain the problems they face to him. Most of them complained of breathing problems, eye irritation and throat infections.

A resident of Sathe Nagar, Sneha Mahadik ,49, said: “We live in fear of losing our old parents as they have developed serious breathing trouble of late. We can’t afford to buy another house elsewhere, so we are forced to live in this atmosphere.”

After Bodke’s visit, residents held a meeting to discuss their future strategy. “We will wait for some time and check if the civic body chief is actually fulfilling his promises. If he fails, we will again take to the streets and protest and pressurise them to act,” Mehta added.

The KDMC has started watering the dump yard regularly to control the heat generated by the waste in summer. The process of closing down the dumping ground scientifically is also underway, but that will take at least another three years.