Class 10 students can apply for Maharashtra open board in December

mumbai

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:03 IST

Registrations for the first batch of Class 10 students for the Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling (MSBOS) will begin in December.

“The portal will open by December and students can register themselves online for the admissions. They can also approach any of the 543 contact centres across the state for the registrations. The examinations for these students are likely to be conducted by June,” said Subhash Rathod, state coordinator, MSBOS.

Students opting for this board will have examinations in five subjects. Of these, they have to choose any two languages and at least one of the following subjects: Social science, maths and science.

They are also given the option to choose from an array of vocational subjects to complete their quota of five subjects.

However, students who wish to opt for Science stream in Class 11 and 12 will have to take the subject and secure 35% to be eligible for admissions to the Science stream.

Each language and vocational subject will consist of a 50-mark written test, while the remaining 50 marks will be reserved for internal assessments and practicals.

For its first year, the board has offered three mediums of instruction – English, Marathi and Urdu. Officials said that as the demand for Hindi has witnessed a dip even in the state board over the past few years, the open board has not offered Hindi as a medium for the students of its inaugural batch.

Students who have written their exams as private candidates, but might not have cleared them, can also apply under the open board. “Such students can even transfer their credits for the subjects in which they passed and appear only for the exams which they need to clear,” Rathod said.

The board conducted its annual exams for Class 5 and Class 8 in July. All of the 147 students who had appeared for the exams had cleared their exams.