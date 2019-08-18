Clear Andheri man’s mediclaim of ₹3 lakh, pay 6% interest: Consumer forum to insurance company

mumbai

The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum recently directed an insurance company to clear a man’s mediclaim of ₹3 lakh, pending since 2012, with 6% interest from 2017, on the grounds that the money cannot be denied if the patient has disclosed details of pre-existing ailments. The forum also asked the company to pay ₹30,000 to the man as compensation for mental agony and legal expenses

The forum was hearing a complaint filed by Andheri resident Rajendra Saraf against an insurance company for rejecting his mediclaim for his wife’s treatment in 2012. The company had rejected the claim, observing that the family did not mention the treatment availed by his wife for hypothyroidism, C hyperlipidemia and nose congestion in 2009, when they enrolled for insurance in 2010. Saraf had admitted his wife to a city hospital after she suffered a paralytic attack in January 2012. After she was discharged, the couple approached the insurance company to reimburse the medical expenses of ₹3 lakh.

According to the forum’s order, while submitting the record of medical treatment, the doctor mistakenly mentioned that the patient was treated for mellitus, hypothyroidism and bronchial asthma. The couple later got it corrected and removed bronchial asthma.

