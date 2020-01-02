e-paper
Mumbai News / CM promises state-of-the-art weapons for Maharashtra police

CM promises state-of-the-art weapons for Maharashtra police

mumbai Updated: Jan 02, 2020 17:33 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the Maharashtra police will be given advanced state-of-the-art weapons and training to enable them to tackle any untoward incidents.

“Today the enemies of the state operate with weapons having advanced technology. I am duty-bound to provide Maharashtra police with state-of-the-art weapons,” said Thackeray, at the Maharashtra Police’s 58th Raising Day parade at Marol police training centre.

The CM also encouraged the police personnel and their families to have a stress-free year, and promised them that he will try his best to fulfil their needs. “It is because of the Maharashtra police that citizens of the state live in peace and feel secure. And it’s necessary to take care of police housing. I will provide the best housing facilities for police personnel,” he said.

Thackeray also performed bhoomipujan for construction of 16 buildings for police personnel at Marol. The ground-plus-seven-storey buildings will have 448 flats.

When asked him about the different parcels of police-owned land which have been encroached upon or are locked in dispute, Thackeray said his administration has started resolving those issues.

