e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / CM to meet key industrialists today

CM to meet key industrialists today

mumbai Updated: Jan 07, 2020 01:02 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

   Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray will hold a dialogue with corporate honchos in a meeting on Tuesday evening, industries minister Subhash Desai said on Monday. This would be Thackeray’s first engagement with industrialists, more than a month after coming to power.

Industry giants such as Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Adi Godrej, Sajjan Jindal, Uday Kotak, Deepak Parekh,

Gautam Singhania and Baba Kalyani, are likely to be present for the meeting.

“The meeting has been organised to facilitate industrial growth and to make the state industrially-vibrant. CM will be focusing on the problems the industry is facing and their expectations to build a road map towards a progressive and globally competitive Maharashtra,” said an official from the industries department.

top news
Thousands of students across country take to streets in support of JNU
Thousands of students across country take to streets in support of JNU
Trump says Iran will ‘never’ have nukes; puts Iraq on notice
Trump says Iran will ‘never’ have nukes; puts Iraq on notice
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
‘Iron rods, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
‘Iron rods, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News