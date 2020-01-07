CM to meet key industrialists today

mumbai

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 01:02 IST

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray will hold a dialogue with corporate honchos in a meeting on Tuesday evening, industries minister Subhash Desai said on Monday. This would be Thackeray’s first engagement with industrialists, more than a month after coming to power.

Industry giants such as Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Adi Godrej, Sajjan Jindal, Uday Kotak, Deepak Parekh,

Gautam Singhania and Baba Kalyani, are likely to be present for the meeting.

“The meeting has been organised to facilitate industrial growth and to make the state industrially-vibrant. CM will be focusing on the problems the industry is facing and their expectations to build a road map towards a progressive and globally competitive Maharashtra,” said an official from the industries department.