CM to visit Ayodhya today; coronavirus dampens aarti plans

mumbai

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:45 IST

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on Saturday evening, but the Shiv Sena chief’s plan to perform aarti on the banks of Saryu river has been cancelled due to the coronavirus scare.

Sena had planned a show of strength in the Uttar Pradesh city with around 5,000 people accompanying Thackeray for the aarti. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday that the CM’s visit was not a political one but was only to seek Lord Ram’s blessing after their government completed 100 days in power.

Raut added that Thackeray will reach Lucknow airport around 11 am on Saturday and subsequently go to Ayodhya by road around 4.30pm, to visit the makeshift Ram temple. The CM is also expected to address the media before going to the temple.

Around 2,000 Shiv Sena supporters reached Ayodhya on Friday evening. The CM is expected to be accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son and Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya. He will also be joined by some state cabinet ministers, party legislators, members of parliament.

“Uddhav ji will pay homage to Ram Lalla as the state government completed 100 days. We had planned to have a grand aarti at Saryu, but due to coronovirus scare and the advisory from the Centre to reduce mass gatherings, we have decided to not have the aarti,” Raut said.

Raut refuted talks of Sena attempting to keep its Hindutva agenda alive as it is being accused of diluting its stand after joining hands with the NCP and the Congress. “We do not need to do these gimmicks for Hindutva,” Raut said.

The leader hinted that Sena could play an “active” part in the construction of the Ram temple. He said, “The CM will speak about how we want to support the construction of Ram temple.”

On March 6, Shiv Sena legislator from Thane, Pratap Sarnaik, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to make a “devout Ram Bhakt Shiv Sainik” one of the 15 trustees on the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.