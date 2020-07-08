e-paper
Coastal authority clears 4.5-km elevated corridor between Sewri and Worli in Mumbai

Coastal authority clears 4.5-km elevated corridor between Sewri and Worli in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:05 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on Tuesday gave its nod to the 4.5-km elevated corridor between Sewri and Worli. The proposal has been earlier deferred by the authority, which had asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to conduct a public hearing on the project, specifically for the residents of Worli sea face, “considering the impact of environment at this location owing to the proposed elevated corridor”.

Anil Diggikar, chairman, MCZMA and principal secretary, environment, confirmed that the connector project has been approved. “We had asked them [MMRDA] to undertake a public consultation in the earlier meeting, which they have done,” said Diggikar.

The project, estimated to cost ₹1,276 crore, will connect Worli to the upcoming 22-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) at Sewri. MTHL, a sea-bridge, will connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. The elevated corridor, which starts at Sewri railway station, will pass over Eastern Freeway, the monorail on Acharya Donde Marg, Dr Ambedkar Road, Senapati Bapat Marg and Dr Annie Besant Road.

According to MMRDA, 438 metres on both ends of the corridor falls under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)-II. In the public consultation, MMRDA said, citizens had asked if the corridor can be built underground as it passes over congested areas and if it can also be connected to the coastal road project.

The MCZMA on Tuesday also gave CRZ clearance to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation’s (MMRC) Vidhan Bhavan station box and allied activities.

Meanwhile, the authority is yet to approve the multi-modal corridor between Virar-Alibaug, which was also discussed on Tuesday. MCZMA had earlier deferred the proposal, stating MMRDA must look at “minimal environmental damage”. “The project involves usage of forest land and mangroves. The authority needs a forest clearance,” Diggikar said.

