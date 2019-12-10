Community fridge in Kalina to offer meals to the needy

mumbai

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 00:12 IST

A community fridge was launched at Sunder Nagar, Kalina on Monday to provide home-cooked meals to the needy.

The group will prepare 30 vegetarian food packets that will include khichdi, poha and upma, among other things. The community fridge will remain open from 11am to 1pm. A group of 30 women, along with 192 households, have come together for the project.

“Kalina sees a lot of VIP movement owing to its proximity to the airport. Police officers are deployed in the area most of the times. We do not want them to eat unhealthy food, hence, we decided to prepare a meal at home and store it in this fridge,” said Dr Devangi Vakharia, district chairman of Inner Wheel Club (IWC).

Vakharia added that they plan to serve packed dinner at the community fridge, and will also reach out to restaurants to support this initiative.

Dr Naina Balakrishnan, a resident, said, “We will put up banners in the area to direct people, to the community fridge. The idea is also to encourage other women in the city to set-up similar initiatives.”

Dr Swapna Deniz from MTS Dr Ani John Memorial Trust, who donated the fridge, said, the women members of IWC did not want to waste food prepared at their homes. This is how the initiative of installing a fridge at a milk booth in the vicinity came about. “We prepare food for our family members. Now, 30 of us will take turns and prepare some additional food for the people around. Also, the leftover food that gets wasted at home

or a party can now be kept at

the community fridge,” said Deniz.

Last year, the Archdiocese of Bombay had installed a community fridge near the gates of Cathedral of Holy Name at Colaba. Early this year, a similar initiative was taken up by Holy Cross church at Kurla.