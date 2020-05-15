e-paper
Complaint against news portal for defamatory article against governor

mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 00:13 IST
Faisal Malik
A police complaint has been filed with the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police against a news portal for publishing news that Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari facilitated travel of a model from Maharashtra to Dehradun via Delhi with the help of Army helicopter during lockdown, said Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The complaint was lodged against the portal with the cybercrime police station at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The article claimed that the Governor recommended and facilitated travel of a model from Uttarakhand, who was stuck in Maharashtra due to lockdown. She was allegedly first sent to Delhi in an Army helicopter and then taken to her home at Dehradun in an Army vehicle between April 24 and 25.

“The contents of the news are false, fabricated and based on nefarious design with an intent to malign the unblemished image of Hon’ble Governor,” states the statement released by Raj Bhavan.

“Actually, no such recommendation was given by Raj Bhavan, Mumbai in the matter,” said a BKC cyber police officer. A non-cognisable complaint has been registered under sections 500, 501 of the Indian Penal Code for defamation. “We shall be seeking permission from the court for investigating the matter,” the officer added.

Maha bicycle mayors write to CM

In a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, five bicycle mayors from the state (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune and Nagpur) have stressed on prioritising use of bicycles during and after the lockdown. They have asked the government to let bicycle repair shops operate as essential services and dedicate neighbourhood shopping streets only for cycling/walking among others.

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
