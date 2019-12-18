Cops arrest quack who ran ‘clinic’ in Kandivli

mumbai

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:53 IST

Charkop police, on a complaint by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Sunday arrested a quack doctor who was allegedly operating in the city for over a decade without any license and without being registered with the Medical Council of India.

For the past few years, Pyarelal Bharti, 56, a resident of Malwani, was running a dispensary named Bombay Adarsh dispensary at Bhabrekar Nagar in Kandivali (West).

According to police, Dipti Patel, 29, an assistant medical officer with the BMC, filed a complaint at Charkop police station on December 14, alleging that she had received a complaint against the accused.

A team of BMC officials and Charkop police sent a decoy patient to Bharti’s clinic on December 14, following which he was arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act for posing as a medical professional and defrauding patients.

Vitthal Shinde, senior inspector of Charkop police station said, “The accused has been remanded in police custody and probe is on.”