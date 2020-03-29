Cops screen 1K posts, file 35 FIRs for misinformation on Covid-19

mumbai

Maharashtra Cyber police and local police stations across Maharashtra have lodged 35 FIRs for spreading misinformation and rumours regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Confirming the development, Harish Baijal, DIG, Maharashtra Cyber police, said,” A special team of cyber police is constantly monitoring all major social media platforms. They have screened over 1,000 posts on several social media platforms, where rumours and misinformation regarding the virus have been spread.” The team is constantly in touch with all social media platforms and alerts them about such posts asking them to remove it from their platform. The Cyber police has also tipped off the local police stations about specific posts, who in turn have lodged 35 FIRs and one NC in the last 10 days.