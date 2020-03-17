Coronavirus: Close shops if you can, BMC tells owners

mumbai

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 23:22 IST

A day after urging companies dealing with non-essential goods and services to take measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday appealed to shop owners who provide non-essential services to remain shut for a few days.

Non-essential goods and services include shops selling apparels and other commodities that are not essential for daily use or services such as offices of advocates, accountants and real estate agents etc.

Officials from the shops and establishment department of the BMC visited the shops on Tuesday with the request. Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s D ward that includes areas like Grant Road, Malabar Hill, Chowpatty, said, “Officials from the shops and establishments department have started talks with shopkeepers who do not deal with essential commodities to not undertake business activities for the coming few days. We have been urging companies also to not have full attendance in their offices for the next few days owing to the coronavirus.”

While the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare (FRTW) said complete shutdown will not be possible, they are curtailing their daily operations. Viren Shah, president, Federation of Retail Traders Welfare, said, “It will not be possible for us to have complete shutdown as our business has already gone down. However, we have curtailed our operations.”

The FRTW has also demanded from the state and central government rebate in several taxes, including the goods and services tax, citing 80% dip in business.

The hotels have reported an occupancy going down to 20% as bookings continue to be cancelled. “We could have even sustained with domestic tourists, but even they are not coming due to fear,” rued Kamlesh Barot, Vie Hospitality Private Limited. “We cannot just shut down as it involves the livelihood of our staff,” he added.The Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association (AHAR) said the business have dipped by at least 60 %. “The government has still not given us any directives to shut down and we are continuing our business,” said AHAR President Shivanand Shetty.