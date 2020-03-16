Coronavirus outbreak: Let us take answer sheets home, says teachers

mumbai

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:48 IST

Teachers who are set to evaluate Class 10 and 12 board exam papers have requested the state education department to allow them to take the papers home, after advisories from the government to work from home. Schools and colleges in the state will be shut from today.

Several teachers on Monday requested the department to revise its earlier rule mandating them to evaluate answer-sheets only in their schools. “At a time when the government is taking all the precautions to ensure the virus is contained, evaluation of papers in schools would only mean that all teachers will have to go to work. This would put them at a severe risk. Hence, the department should allow them to carry answer-sheets home and then ask them to deposit them in bundles,” said Uday Nare, a teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri who has written to the department.

Meanwhile, teachers and non-teaching staff have been still asked to come to schools and colleges to mark their attendance.

Over the past few years, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has made it compulsory for teachers to evaluate and moderate all papers for Class 10 and 12 boards in the respective schools and junior colleges. The move is in place to ensure that there is no malpractice while evaluation and that papers are not lost/misplaced.