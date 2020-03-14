Coronavirus outbreak: ‘Train ticket booking on app rise 7% in 1 week’

mumbai

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:36 IST

Amid the rise in the cases of coronavirus patients in the city, commuters travelling on locals on Central line are now opting for mobile ticketing to get tickets issued instead of buying them from booking windows at suburban railway stations.

The Central Railway (CR) said there is a surge in the percentage of tickets issued from the railways’ Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application in a week than in the whole of February. The share of mobile ticketing on Wednesday increased up to 7.39% other two days as compared to the 5-7% tickets issued from the app in the entire month of February.

On Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday too, there was around 7% surge in the number of tickets issued by the app. While on Wednesday 87,000 tickets were booked through the app, around 40,000 tickets were booked the previous day, followed by 75,000 on Monday, 58,000 on Sunday and 77,000 tickets booked on Saturday. Officials said the number dipped on Tuesday owing to the Holi holiday.

The surge on Wednesday was attributed to the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the city.

Railway officials opined that the increase in online ticketing could be because commuters are avoiding to go to crowded places such as railway stations.

“Railway ticket booking centres are often crowded owing to the number of everyday travellers. There has been a substantial increase in the sales of UTS mobile tickets throughout the week. The ticket shares have increased from February and are expected to increase further in the coming days. As a preventive measure, we have also closed the heritage museum at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT),” said Shivaj Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

Passenger associations said commuters are taking precautions themselves to stop the spread of the virus.

“Local trains can play a crucial role in spreading a virus. The surge in the number of tickets booked from the mobile app clearly shows that passengers are taking precautions themselves. More passengers should be made aware of this app to booking the tickets so that there is no crowding at the booking counters” said Subhash Gupta, president of Rail Yatri Parishad, a passengers’ association.

The railways has also witnessed an increase in the cancellation of railway tickets on its outstation train journeys as compared to last year.

The percentage of passenger cancellation of railway tickets was maximum on Wednesday at 29.22% when 20,000 passengers cancelled their tickets. On Tuesday, around 11,000 passengers cancelled their tickets for outstation trains, while on Monday the number was 17,000. Despite being a weekend, on Sunday, around 8,000 tickets were cancelled.