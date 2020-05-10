e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Coronavirus patient kills self at Mumbai hospital

Coronavirus patient kills self at Mumbai hospital

The patient was found to have hanged himself with his pajamas from a steel rod on the ninth-floor terrace of the hospital on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

mumbai Updated: May 10, 2020 16:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Mumbai,May 9, 2020: A doctor ready to take swab sample of a resident during COVID-19 testing drive in Dharavi during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19.
Mumbai,May 9, 2020: A doctor ready to take swab sample of a resident during COVID-19 testing drive in Dharavi during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

A 60-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus committed suicide at a hospital in suburban Andheri on Saturday, police said.

The patient was found to have hanged himself with his pajamas from a steel rod on the ninth-floor terrace of the hospital on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

He might have been suffering from anxiety or depression after being diagnosed with coronavirus, leading to the suicide, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at MIDC police station and further probe was on, he added.

tags
top news
PM Modi to review India’s two pronged Covid strategy with CMs tomorrow
PM Modi to review India’s two pronged Covid strategy with CMs tomorrow
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Covid-19 cases in North-East double from 100 to past 200 in just 4 days
Covid-19 cases in North-East double from 100 to past 200 in just 4 days
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In