Couple caught at Mumbai airport for smuggling gold dust worth ₹35 lakh

A couple was arrested on Sunday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) while trying to smuggle gold dust worth Rs35 lakh.

The accused – Jamsiya Karalil and her husband, Siddeeque Mundodan – are Indian nationals and had flown in from Dubai.

Based on intelligence received by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), the duo was intercepted and screened. The gold dust was carried by Karalil on her person, AIU said.

“The gold dust was cleverly concealed in two plastic packets, which were placed between two layers of crème-coloured crepe bandage wrapped around the waist of the passenger,” said V. Rama Mathew, commissioner of customs, CSIA. Authorities have seized 1,254 grams worth of gold dust.

Sources stated that smugglers are now opting for newer techniques to dodge customs authorities.

“This is the tenth case in which gold dust has been recovered at the Mumbai airport in the recent past,” said a senior AIU officer. “Similar cases are being detected at some other airports in the country.”

The AIU is carrying out investigations to determine the source of the gold and whether the couple is part of a syndicate. As gold dust is difficult to trace with hand-held detectors and scanners, smugglers are trying to sneak in the precious metal in dust form.

Gold is most frequently smuggled from Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, Colombo, Muscat, Kuwait, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Madagascar, Mauritius and Nairobi, said AIU.