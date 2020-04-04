Covid-19: CM praises girl for donating to relief fund on her birthday

mumbai

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:03 IST

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday praised a seven-year-old girl for not celebrating her seventh birthday and instead donating the amount to the CM Relief Fund and PM Cares Fund started to fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Namaskar, my name is Aaradhya and today is my birthday but I have decided not to celebrate it and instead donating the money in the PM Cares Fund and CM Relief Fund… Dhanyawad… Go Corona,” she said in a video tweeted by her father Ajay Kadu on April 3.

Kadu works as a zonal manager of a bank in Solapur. “A little contribution to the PM Cares Fund and CM Relief Fund in celebration of little Pari Aaradhya’s 7th birthday,” Kadu tweeted. In another tweet, he informed that ₹5,000 each was donated to each of the funds and shared screenshots of the e-receipts.

In his address to the state, Thackeray thanked Aaradhya and praised her sense of responsibility. “I would like to thank a seven-year-old girl from Solapur, her name is Aaradhya. At her age, one wants to celebrate her birthday with much fanfare but Aradhya has contributed the amount to the CM Relief Fund. I want to give her blessings on her birthday on behalf of the entire state. She has set an example before the state. This is the State’s credo and identity,” the CM said.