Covid-19 lockdown: Retailers allege shortage of essentials, APMC promises enough supply

mumbai

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:27 IST

While there may not be an actual scarcity of vegetables and grocery items in Mumbai, various factors like relocation and demolition of several markets, irregular transportation, as well as lack of manpower have impacted the supply chain of essential goods and contributed to some lag and shortage in essentials.

Speculation that the lockdown may be extended further has also led to panic buying that has added to this perceived shortage. To add to this, the Mumbai civic body has now decided to ban the selling of vegetables in all the 241 containment zones in the city.

While Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) in Vashi, where the city sources most of its vegetables from, confirmed that there is no shortage of vegetables, smaller vendors and retailers are finding it difficult to source and sell their produce.

APMC wholesale market director (vegetable market), Shankar Pingle said that close to 100-150 trucks of vegetables arrive at the Vashi market every day. “There is absolutely no shortage,” he said.

However, a local vendor from central Mumbai said that the stock of potatoes, onions, ivy gourds, and some leafy vegetables are less.“Supply from the Vashi market is restricted. Authorities have also shut the Dadar market from where we used to get the main supply,” the vendor said. Similarly, a vendor from Shastri Market in Matunga, Avinash Verma, said that before the lockdown, he would get stock for a week but now getting an adequate supply for a day is also difficult.

Many leading grocery outlets undertaking regular supply are facing the brunt. Most Hyper grocery outlets are not offering home delivery options unless in bulk to mega complexes.

“There is no guarantee of what you will get. It is very erratic supply,” said Binita Shah, a resident from Parel. “We are now buying in more quantities since we anticipate the lockdown will be extended.”

To avoid crowding at markets, several housing complexes are either getting produce directly from farmers’ groups or asking vendors to set up bi-weekly stalls in their premises. Farm to Home, a Nasik-based group of farmers, supplies vegetables and fruits directly to housing complexes in the eastern suburbs, from Vikroli to Chembur.

A vendor who sets up stalls in housing complexes, Mahesh T, said, “Earlier, I would get vegetables from Vashi but now it is a time consuming and tedious process to buy vegetables from there. I am getting vegetables directly from farmers in Nasik now.”

Despite complaints from retailers, APMC grain traders said that food grains and pulses stock is also adequate. “It will easily last for one month to 45 days but people must refrain from panic buying,” said Umang Sejpal, who supplies wheat in wholesale.

The food grain market is now letting in retailers on alternate days for crowd control. “We have also asked our traders to limit work between 10am and 5.30pm,” said Nilesh Vira, APMC director (food grains).

The Maharashtra government has provided helpline numbers through which citizens can call in case of a shortage of food grains or other essential services. An official from the control room said, “We are getting close 2,500 calls related to supply shortage every day. Once we get a complaint, we direct it to the district authorities. In the last few days, there has been a shortage of oil but we are resolving most complaints.”