e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19 positive Maharashtra minister hospitalised

Covid-19 positive Maharashtra minister hospitalised

A Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior Congress leader, who has tested positive for coronavirus, was on Monday admitted in a hospital here, a close aide said.

mumbai Updated: May 25, 2020 22:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The minister had contracted the infection a few days back and is undergoing treatment, a Health official had said on Sunday.
The minister had contracted the infection a few days back and is undergoing treatment, a Health official had said on Sunday.(Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo)
         

A Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior Congress leader, who has tested positive for coronavirus, was on Monday admitted in a hospital here, a close aide said.

He became the second cabinet minister after NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to test positive for coronavirus.

The minister had contracted the infection a few days back and is undergoing treatment, a Health official had said on Sunday.

The minister had attended some meetings in the last week in Mumbai before travelling back to his home district in Marathwada.

Earlier on Monday, the minister left his home town for Mumbai, his aide said, adding that he was admitted in Lilavati hospital here for Covid-19 treatment.

“After developing some symptoms, the minister’s samples were tested, which came positive for coronavirus. He was admitted in Lilavati hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Earlier, state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive for coronavirus. He recovered after remaining admitted in a hospital in Mumbai for more than two weeks.

tags
top news
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
‘Saw Balbir Singh cry like a child after defeat to Pakistan’
‘Saw Balbir Singh cry like a child after defeat to Pakistan’
In 2am tweet, Piyush Goyal seeks trains’ list from Maharashtra. Sena replies
In 2am tweet, Piyush Goyal seeks trains’ list from Maharashtra. Sena replies
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In