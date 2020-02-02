e-paper
CR plans stress relief room at Kalyan station for its staff

mumbai Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:21 IST
In a move to relieve stress and improve the mental health of its railway staff, Central Railway (CR) will be constructing counselling and stress relief room at Kalyan railway station.

A tender for the construction of the space has been floated by the CR and the counselling room will be set up after modification and repairs of the Kalyan motormen’s lobby are completed in the second half of this year.

The zonal railway plans to hold counselling sessions, meditation classes and yoga for the motormen in the constructed counselling room.

“There are instances that led to immense stress on railway staff including motormen, and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. They are always at the front and often deal with the passengers’ outrage. Stress becomes a major issue in that line of work.

The meditation sessions and counselling rooms will help facilitate the staff to work well,” said a senior CR official, adding that they will consider setting up more counselling centres at other motormen’s lobbies in the future. Around 670 motormen operate local train services on the CR line every day.

The RPF will also organise a three-day camp to enable RPF personnel to improve their behavioural skills with passengers.

