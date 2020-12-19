e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Central Railway starts online survey to get feedback of passengers on AC locals

Central Railway starts online survey to get feedback of passengers on AC locals

The survey mentions details of AC local trains and asks passengers on preferred time of travelling during the morning and evening rush hours between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan railway stations

mumbai Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:59 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
CR introduced 10 AC local services on Thursday between CSMT and Kalyan stations on the slow railway line corridor.
CR introduced 10 AC local services on Thursday between CSMT and Kalyan stations on the slow railway line corridor.(HT File)
         

In a bid to popularise air-conditioned (AC) local trains among passengers and know their commuting preferences, Central Railway (CR) has started an online survey.

The survey mentions details of AC local trains and asks passengers on preferred time of travelling during the morning and evening rush hours between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan railway stations.

Passengers also have an option to select their preferred travel routes. Commuters can select from CSMT- Kalyan, CSMT-Dombivli, CSMT-Thane, CSMT-Kurla, CSMT-Vashi, CSMT-Belapur, CSMT-Panvel, CSMT-Bandra, CSMT-Andheri and CSMT-Goregaon railway stations. “The survey is to find out what the passengers will prefer after the local train resumes for the general public. The present operation of the train is under trial basis. After checking the passenger response, the frequency and timings will be changed.” said a senior CR official. Passengers will also have to provide their age and occupation.

CR introduced 10 AC local services on Thursday between CSMT and Kalyan stations on the slow railway line corridor. The services are operated from Monday to Saturday. The fares of AC locals are 1.3 times higher than that of the non-AC locals.

Meanwhile on Friday, 15 passengers travelled on AC locals on CR till 8pm. CR issued 14 journey tickets and one monthly season ticket on Friday.

