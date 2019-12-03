CR to get 4 new trains for Trans-Harbour line

mumbai

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 00:35 IST

The Central Railway (CR) will be introducing four new trains on its Trans-Harbour line between Thane and Vashi/Panvel. The trains will be introduced by March 2020.

“The plan is to replace all 10 local trains, as they are old. Four trains will be swapped with old trains. Two more are likely to arrive by March. We are aiming to replace six local trains,” said a senior CR official.

The new trains are brought in from other railways and are currently being modified. Currently, 10 local trains operate on the route, most of which are old.

As the trains are old, the Trans-Harbour line often faces disruptions and frequent breakdown of trains. In October, a technical snag near Koparkhairane station at 5.45am disrupted train services during peak hours.

CR is expected to receive its first air-conditioned (AC) train this week, which is likely to be operated on the trans-harbour railway line. The AC train is set to be introduced by the end of December or early January 2020.