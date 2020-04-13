CR uninstalls disinfection tunnel in Jalgaon, cites safety hazards; confusion over usage prevails among state bodies

mumbai

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:47 IST

Less than a week after the Central Railways (CR) set up a disinfection chamber at a loco shed in Bhusaval in Jalgaon, it has decided to uninstall the tunnel on Monday and has also directed its staff not to install such chambers at other junctions.

The decision to uninstall the chamber was taken after health experts raised questions on the safety of the tunnel, which was set up on April 7 within two days at a cost of ₹10,000. The move has left a number of state bodies confused about the effectiveness and safety of the technique, with such chambers having been installed at hospitals, police vans and other places.

“We were informed that this particular disinfection process might be harmful for those passing through the tunnel. The tunnel has been shut down, and an internal advisory has been issued that no such tunnels will be developed again,” said Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer, CR.

The enclosures of the tunnel have nozzles that spray mist which is a mixture of disinfectants, including sodium hypochlorite solution, diluted in water for three-five seconds from head to toe to kill viruses. The mist is sprayed in quick intervals to ensure a person remains dry. The technique is also used to clean large vehicles or products, and these chambers can also be setup at the back of large vans.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) insecticide department said it will not be installing disinfection tunnels in any of the containment zones in Mumbai.

“These tunnels or chambers are not advisable. Spraying disinfectants on body needs a minimum contact time of 10 minutes and it is not good for the clothes or skin. So the BMC has not opted for any such tunnel within its jurisdiction,” said Rajan Naringrekar, insecticide officer, BMC.

The practice has been stopped in Tamil Nadu, too, after the director of public health, Chennai, banned the use of such techniques in the state on Saturday.

“Disinfection tunnels will create a false sense of security and people may be diverted from washing their hands. In addition, spraying of alcohol, chlorine, lysol on human beings is not only harmful but also ineffective,” read a circular by Chennai’s public health services.

However, Worli’s Poddar Hospital, which is one of the quarantine centres in the city, has installed a disinfection chamber, raising questions on the unanimity among the governing bodies towards the usage of the method.

“Everything is being managed by the BMC. This was the first disinfection chamber located at any hospital in the city using 2% sodium hypochlorite solution. We do not know how effective this is,” said Narsu Patil, manager, Poddar Hospital.

Mumbai Police also has five disinfection vans at each of the city’s administrative regions.

“Based on the concentration of disinfectants and health impact, we will soon take a decision on whether to discontinue the practice or not,” said Pranay Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (operations).

Similar chambers has also been setup at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi and Vashi police station.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is planning to install such tunnels across market places, government buildings and railways stations with the help of the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai.

“Tunnels that have sprung up at various locations have been designed without any scientific basis. Techniques used previously for pesticide spraying are being modified to spray on humans during the outbreak. This will not work,” said Professor Aniruddha Pandit, vice-chancellor, ICT. “There are World Health Organization guidelines that mandate permissible exposure and intake of such tunnels, and it is perfectly acceptable,” added Pandit.

ICT plans to inaugurate its prototype tunnel on its campus at Matunga on Tuesday. “Based on its success, we will consider placing the technology at other locations. We have a capacity to make one tunnel every three to four days,” said Pandit.