Crime files, just a click away for cops in Mumbai

Starting this month, police stations in Mumbai will begin using the Automated Multi-modal Biometric Identification System (AMBIS), a state-of-the-art data system that collates data from crime scenes, police stations and jails. AMBIS will store details of 20 lakh convicted criminals, undertrials and suspects. It will be monitored by the state cyber police wing, headed by inspector general of police Brijesh Singh. Internationally, AMBIS is used by Interpol and other European investigation agencies.

Developed in France and adapted to meet the state’s requirements with the help of Indian Institute of Technology professors, local police and officials from the Criminal Investigation Department, AMBIS is one of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s most ambitious projects. The Rs 50-crore project will have its main server at the Mumbai Police headquarters in Crawford Market. “In other parts in the state, district police headquarters will have access point to the main sever. The main server will have capacity to store profiles of 20 lakh convicted criminals, undertrials and suspects. The system’s capacity is scalable to up to 50 lakh individuals,” said assistant inspector Prasad Joshi of state cyber police.

Usually data, gathered manually, is scattered between the records of police stations and jails. With AMBIS, it will all be on one secure server. The 10 central jails in the state will feed data of convicted and undertrials prisoners into AMBIS, including details of arrest, bail, parole, furlough, acquittal and conviction.

Once a person is arrested, their biometric identification details will be taken and through a regional centre at the district level, these will be uploaded into AMBIS. All five regions in Mumbai will also get a portable AMBIS kit. Police teams can use these kits, which have scanners and can store data of 50,000 subjects, at crime scenes to see if detected fingerprints at the crime scene match records. The retinal scan can be used to check if a suspect has an existing criminal record. “Even if a person who has changed his/her identity approaches police for a police clearance certificate (PCC), using the biometric details or a photo, past criminal records can be checked in seconds,” said a police officer.

In Mumbai, cops from MRA Marg and Yellow Gate police stations are among the first being trained to use AMBIS, said a senior police officer. Without training, there may be errors in collecting and filing the data, which would reduce AMBIS’ efficiency. “So far over 600 cops have been trained,” said a cyber police official. Aside from facial recognition filters and advanced features enhancing images captured on CCTV cameras in order to match them with photos in the database, AMBIS can also identify someone on the basis of just the sole. This would enable agencies like the Government Railway Police to identify the deceased whose bodies are dismembered in accidents.

The AMBIS will be compatible with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and System (CCTNS), which includes a nationwide online tracking system integrated with more than 14,000 police stations across the country. AMBIS data can also be shared with the National Crime Records Bureau as well as other investigative agencies in other states. “The system uses NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) file and process standards, which allows free interchange of data with Interpol and other international agencies,” said Singh.

