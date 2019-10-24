Cyclone Kyarr may dampen city’s Diwali celebrations this weekend

mumbai

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:23 IST

The weather bureau has predicted a wet Diwali for Mumbai with the possibility of heavy rain across isolated areas in the city and suburbs over the weekend. This is due to the influence of a developing cyclone in the Arabian Sea.

According to a release from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be an increase in rain activity along the Maharashtra coast from Friday. “A well-marked low-pressure area lies over east-central Arabian Sea and neighbouring areas with the presence of an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to concentrate into a [weather] depression during the next 24 hours and further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 48 hours [Friday]. It is likely to move initially east-northeastward over east-central Arabian Sea till October 25 and then west-northwestward with gradual intensification,” read the release.

To be named Cyclone Kyarr, this is the third cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year after cyclones Vayu and Hikka which developed during the onset and withdrawal of the southwest monsoon in June and September.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert (be updated) for Mumbai. Light rain or thundershowers have been predicted for Mumbai and suburbs today. A red alert (take action) has been issued for Friday in the south Konkan (Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg). An orange alert (be prepared) was issued for Raigad, where “thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with very heavy rain” are expected on Friday. No warnings have been issued for Thane and Palghar yet.

“As of now heavy rainfall warnings have been given for south Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka from Thursday onwards under the influence of the low-pressure area developing into a weather depression. Fishermen have been advised not to venture in the sea from Thursday,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, IMD.

On Wednesday, south Mumbai recorded 3.2 mm rain while 0.6 mm was recorded in the suburbs between 8.30am and 8.30pm. Keeping with the trend of late evening rain, light to moderate showers were recorded in south Mumbai and suburbs from 10pm. South Mumbai recorded 12.2mm rain and 6.5mm of rain was recorded in the suburbs.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:23 IST