Cyclone Nisarga: 60,000 people evacuated from Konkan, over 7,000 boats brought back

Cyclone Nisarga: 60,000 people evacuated from Konkan, over 7,000 boats brought back

Cyclone Nisarga, meanwhile, started its landfall around noon on Wednesday south of Alibag in Maharastra’s Raigad district.

mumbai Updated: Jun 03, 2020 13:35 IST
Faisal Malik | Edited By: Amit Chaturvedi
Faisal Malik | Edited By: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The residents of Pattharwadi, in Mumbai’s Mahim shifted by the police ahead of Cyclone Nisarg’s landfall.
The residents of Pattharwadi, in Mumbai's Mahim shifted by the police ahead of Cyclone Nisarg's landfall.(Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)
         

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that it has evacuated around 60,000 people from the state’s coastal region of Konkan, and brought 7,003 fishing boats back to the shore with the help of disaster management authorities as Cyclone Nisarga made landfall.

The Konkan administrative region comprises seven districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri.

“We have evacuated almost 60,000 people from districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar and Thane. The number is likely to increase when updated figures are released,” said Kishor Raje Nimbalkar, secretary, relief and rehabilitation department.

“Additionally,” he said, “we have successfully brought back 7003 fishing boats. We believe citizens’ safety is top priority, and we began an operation on Tuesday to bring back all the boats from the deep sea. Now, there are no fishing boats in the Arabian Sea along the Konkan coast.”

Nimbalkar, however, could not confirm the number of fisherfolk who were brought back in their boats.

He added that all emergency services have been put on alert, including non-Covid hospitals that have been told to prepare for a possible influx of emergency care patients. “The administration has also stocked excess food and medicine as a precautionary measure,” he said.

Cyclone Nisarga, meanwhile, started its landfall around noon on Wednesday south of Alibag in Maharastra’s Raigad district. This is the the second severe cyclone to hit Mumbai since 1961.

“Landfall is just beginning. It will take three hours to complete the process,” said RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the weather forecast department.

The cyclone was about 500km in size when it was in the ocean and its wind speed ranged from 110 to 120 kmph.

Cyclone Nisarga landfall begins, will take 3 hours to complete: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga landfall begins, will take 3 hours to complete: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga: 60,000 people evacuated from Konkan, over 7,000 boats brought back
Cyclone Nisarga: 60,000 people evacuated from Konkan, over 7,000 boats brought back
LIVE: Epidemiologist admits Sweden's Covid-19 strategy had loopholes
LIVE: Epidemiologist admits Sweden’s Covid-19 strategy had loopholes
Chinese and European variants of Sars-Cov-2 most prevalent in India
Chinese and European variants of Sars-Cov-2 most prevalent in India
Cyclone Nisarga Updates: No vehicular movement allowed on Bandra-Worli sea link
Cyclone Nisarga Updates: No vehicular movement allowed on Bandra-Worli sea link
He didn't want me in AUS tour:When Ganguly rejected Irfan in selection meet
He didn’t want me in AUS tour:When Ganguly rejected Irfan in selection meet
Arabian Sea witnessing more cyclones, say experts; explain why
Arabian Sea witnessing more cyclones, say experts; explain why
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
Coronavirus Live Covid-19 Cases India COVID-19 State Tally Covid-19 Lockdown 5.0 Cyclone Nisarga Cyclone Nisarga's landfall Cyclone Nisarga Updates

