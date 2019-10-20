Dawood’s aide Iqbal Mirchi was paid via fake accounts: ED tells court

mumbai

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:38 IST

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) probe into a loan that resulted in funds reaching fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company in Dubai has revealed that Ibrahim’s aide, the late Iqbal Memon – alias Iqbal Mirchi – received payments in India through fake accounts. The ED informed the court of this while seeking custody of city-based businessman Ranjeet Bindra, who acted as broker in a deal with Mirchi. ED was granted Bindra’s custody till October 23.

The ED has been probing three properties — Sea View, Marium Lodge, and Rabia Mansion — that Mirchi had bought in 1986 from the Mohammad Yusuf Trust, of which British national Haroun Yusuf was chairperson. As per the agency, Bindra negotiated with Mirchi on behalf of Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd, which procured a loan of ₹2,186 crore to develop the three properties.

“During the course of probe, it is found that certain payment were made to Mirchi in respect of the said property through bank accounts opened through fake know-your-customer documents in Chennai,” ED told the court. The accounts were allegedly used to route funds to Mirchi in Dubai. The bank concerned, Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI), registered a complaint against one Mushraff Merchant, who on Friday was charged with cheating and forgery.

ED stated that it has “also recorded statement of Ajay Vazirani, partner in Hariani and Co, a solicitor firm, which facilitated the payment to Mirchi in Dubai.” When he (Vazirani) was confronted with the passport travel details matching with travel dates of Bindra, he accepted the meeting with Memon family members overseas, ED added.

Bindra and Yusuf were arrested on October 11. While Yusuf is in judicial custody, the Ed sought custody of Bindra.

The agency has also recorded statements of Mukhtar Patka, Mirchi’s brother in-law, who has given details of other properties owned by Mirchi.

