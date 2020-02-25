e-paper
Day warmer, night cooler in suburbs

mumbai Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:47 IST
The city witnessed massive fluctuation in day and night temperatures on Tuesday. While the maximum temperature (recorded during the day) in the suburbs was 37.4 degrees Celsius, 6.1 degrees Celsius above normal, the minimum temperature (recorded during the night) was almost a degree Celsius below normal at 18 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The gap in south Mumbai was lesser as Colaba recorded 35 degrees Celsius during the day, almost 5 degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature was 21 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

The humidity levels were 59% in the suburbs and 34% in south Mumbai on Tuesday.

The weather bureau said the city was witnessing cool weather during early hours of the day owing to the current wind pattern. “The maximum temperature is rising owing to late onset of sea breeze but the night temperature is falling owing to the northerly winds,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘poor’ category at 216 for PM2.5 pollutant. Navi Mumbai was the most polluted area with an AQI of 354 (very poor) followed by BKC at 291 (poor). Bhandup had the cleanest air at 100 (satisfactory). An AQI of 212 (poor) has been predicted for Wednesday.

A clear sky has been predicted for Wednesday, with day and night temperatures expected to be 37 and 19 degrees Celsius.

