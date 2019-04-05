‘Debris being dumped at Bhandup wetlands’: Enviromental group

Environmental group Vanashakti on Thursday filed a complaint with the Mumbai suburban district administration, Mumbai police and the state government about construction debris dumped at wetlands, grasslands and salt pans spread across 45 acres in Bhandup (East).

According to the complaint, miscreants have been dumping the debris between 12pm and 4am for every day for six months.

“The debris is being dumped at this site daily for over six weeks. It is hard to believe that hundreds of dumpers come in and dump debris without the knowledge of police and government officials,” said Stalin D, director of Vanashakti and member of the state mangroves committee. “The builder mafia is trying to connect these green patches to the Eastern Express Highway and build a road using the debris.”

Vanashakti also submitted a satellite map of the site as proof of illegal landfilling. “The dumping is being carried along nullahs near Shyam Nagar slums. To make matters worse the debris has reached a height of 20 feet,” said Stalin.

Members of the Bombay high court (HC)-approved wetland committee said they will discuss the complaint during their next meeting. The district administration said they had installed boards to warn against the illegal landfilling. “We have informed the police about the complaints. However, our boards were removed by unidentified persons. Circle officers will be sent to the site to assess the extent of damage,” said an official from the suburban collector’s office.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 10:43 IST