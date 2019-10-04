Dentist still gets e-challans for violations by autos

mumbai

There seems to be no end to 77-year-old dentist Dr Anilkumar Bhoweer’s ordeal since he started receiving e-challans for autorickshaws he does not own. Bhoweer is now receiving e-challan notifications on his phone for repeated traffic violations by two other auto-rickshaws.

The challans are for traffic violations by two autos – MH02 DU 9308 and MH 02 CT 1593.

The dentist, who owns a car, said he started receiving these messages from the traffic department from April, after he replaced his old number with the new one at the Andheri regional transport office (RTO). The earlier challans were for traffic violations by two other autos – MH02EF7238 and MH02DK2513.

“I am tired of this constant harassment. The Mumbai Police is taking no action although I have sent them several e-mails,” Bhoweer said.

After HT highlighted the matter in August, Andheri RTO de-linked his number from the auto-rickshaw ownership records. However, it only brought him temporary relief.

“I started receiving the e-challan notifications again from last month. I cannot visit their offices at this age, so I sent emails to the Mumbai traffic police but did not get a response,” he said.

The RTO said they will take necessary action. “We will investigate the matter. We will ensure that the citizen does not have to go through unnecessary trouble,” said Abhay Deshpande, regional transport officer at Andheri RTO.

