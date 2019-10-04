e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Dentist still gets e-challans for violations by autos

mumbai Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:30 IST
Kailash Korde
Kailash Korde
Hindustantimes
         

There seems to be no end to 77-year-old dentist Dr Anilkumar Bhoweer’s ordeal since he started receiving e-challans for autorickshaws he does not own. Bhoweer is now receiving e-challan notifications on his phone for repeated traffic violations by two other auto-rickshaws.

The challans are for traffic violations by two autos – MH02 DU 9308 and MH 02 CT 1593.

The dentist, who owns a car, said he started receiving these messages from the traffic department from April, after he replaced his old number with the new one at the Andheri regional transport office (RTO). The earlier challans were for traffic violations by two other autos – MH02EF7238 and MH02DK2513.

“I am tired of this constant harassment. The Mumbai Police is taking no action although I have sent them several e-mails,” Bhoweer said.

After HT highlighted the matter in August, Andheri RTO de-linked his number from the auto-rickshaw ownership records. However, it only brought him temporary relief.

“I started receiving the e-challan notifications again from last month. I cannot visit their offices at this age, so I sent emails to the Mumbai traffic police but did not get a response,” he said.

The RTO said they will take necessary action. “We will investigate the matter. We will ensure that the citizen does not have to go through unnecessary trouble,” said Abhay Deshpande, regional transport officer at Andheri RTO.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:30 IST

top news
RBI may cut repo rate for 5th straight time to boost economy
RBI may cut repo rate for 5th straight time to boost economy
Oct 04, 2019 09:09 IST
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
Oct 04, 2019 07:24 IST
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
Oct 04, 2019 08:01 IST
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Oct 04, 2019 02:51 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 04, 2019 07:47 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 04, 2019 01:41 IST
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Oct 04, 2019 05:48 IST
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Oct 04, 2019 07:45 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News