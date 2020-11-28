Despite warnings, heavy vehicles use narrow bypass road in Kalyan

mumbai

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:51 IST

Heavy vehicles continue to use the narrow and weak bridges along the Govindwadi bypass road despite the directives to use the road only for light vehicles.

The authorities have put up a sign board on the bypass preventing heavy vehicles from taking the route.

However, a huge trailer truck passing along the bypass early this week met with an accident followed by which one side of the road was shut for more than two days.

This led to traffic congestion on the Patripool Rail Over Bridge (ROB) that connects to the bypass road.

The container was carrying a 100ft-long huge drum, the bottom of the container rammed into the speed breaker at the bypass road.

“The repair work was initiated on Wednesday and by evening, the trailer was shifted from the bypass road,” said Sukhdev Patil, senior police inspector, Kalyan traffic police.

The Govindwadi bypass road was opened to the vehicles in February 2017 by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). However, heavy vehicles were prohibited due to a narrow and weak bridge falling on this bypass road.

Sreeniwas Ghanekar, a social activist from Kalyan, said, “When the authority has put up a board saying that heavy vehicles cannot be allowed, how come these vehicles ply on the bypass road. The work on the bypass road is still under way and there is no safety measures taken by the authority as heavy vehicles keep plying on this road.”

Shashikant Sontakke, chief engineer, MSRDC, said it was the job of the traffic police to stop the trailer.

He added, “There are two narrow bridges on the bypass road, out of which work on one was completed while the repair of the other bridge is under way. We have clearly stated that no heavy vehicles can ply on the bridge. The traffic police should ensure it is imposed.”

The traffic police, however, stated that these vehicles are allowed at night despite the directives. “The heavy vehicles can be allowed between 11pm and 5am, which is why the trailer was allowed,” said Patil.