Devendra Fadnavis orders stays on Navi Mumbai land sale till probe report

A day after a judicial probe was announced into the 200 land allotment and sale deals, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a stay on all transactions pertaining to the sale of the 24 acres in Navi Mumbai that has been flagged by Congress. On Friday, Fadnavis made a statement in the state legislative council, saying he had instructed the revenue department to ensure no part of the 24-acre plot allotted to farmers affected by the Koyna power project, was sold or transferred.

“No transaction related to sale, transfer or lease will take place until the report in the probe is submitted,” said Fadnavis.

The district collector and revenue officials have been directed to stall all procedures related to this particular plot of land and orders have been issued on Friday to stop the process of its sale, said the chief minister. Opposition alleged a land scam involving BJP legislator Prasad Lad and demanded Fadnavis’ resignation.

According to the Congress, land worth Rs 1,768 crore was sold by project-affected farmers to a private builder for Rs 3.6 crore days after allocation. Lad has served a legal notice to Congress leaders Sanjay Nirupam and Prithviraj Chavan, demanding they withdraw their allegations against him.

Yesterday in the assembly, Fadnavis responded by announcing a judicial probe into this case as well as over 200 other land allotments to project-affected persons. Many of these were cleared by the previous Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said that the stay on the land deal by Fadnavis vindicated their allegations of the multi-crore land scam.