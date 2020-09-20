e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Dharavi’s Covid-19 toll reaches 288, 161 of them in May

Dharavi’s Covid-19 toll reaches 288, 161 of them in May

While the number of deaths in Dharavi has gone down every month, the number of cases in September is higher than August.

mumbai Updated: Sep 20, 2020 11:23 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Data showed that the slum cluster reported 69 deaths in April, May (161), June (33), July (10), August (13) and two until September 14.
Data showed that the slum cluster reported 69 deaths in April, May (161), June (33), July (10), August (13) and two until September 14.(Representational Photo/HT)
         

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have crossed the 3,000 mark in densely populated Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums, which has reported an uptick in daily viral outbreak cases in the last 10 days.

However, Covid-19-related deaths have gone down on a month-on-month basis there. A total of 288 deaths have been reported in Dharavi until September 14, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) latest data.

The maximum number of deaths in Dharavi due to the viral infection was reported in May.

Also Read: India added 461,587 Covid-19 cases in a week, recovery rate nears 80%

Data showed that the slum cluster reported 69 deaths in April, 161 in May, 33 in June, 10 in July, 13 in August and two until September 14.

Dharavi falls in G North ward of the BMC, which also covers Dadar and Mahim. There has been a consistent decrease in Covid-19-related mortalities in Dadar and Mahim on a month-on-month basis.

In April, Dadar had reported two deaths, followed by 30 in May, 34 in June, 44 in July, 17 in August and seven until September 14.

Mahim had recorded five deaths in April, 39 in May, 29 in June, 11 in July, 23 in August and two until September 14.

BMC’s G North ward has reported 532 deaths until September 14.

Also Read: Rs 137 cr: Amount Navi Mumbai civic body has spent to tackle Covid-19

BMC officials said there has been an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the last few days because of the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions, which were enforced since end-March in a bid to prevent the outbreak, and an aggressive testing mechanism.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s G North ward, said, “The number of Covid-19-related deaths has come down. The improved case fatality rate (CFR) suggests that we have been able to detect the viral infection among patients in the initial stages. We are also conducting free testing camps.”

Dighavkar added: “There has been an uptick in Covid-19 cases Dharavi in the last few days. This is because of increased testing and unlocking. A total of 33 new Coviod-19 cases were detected on September 11 among migrant workers, who have returned to the slum cluster because of easing of the lockdown restrictions. More cases came to light following contact tracing.”

In August, Dharavi had reported 229 Covid-19 cases, as compared to 243 until September 19. The congested slums had reported 75 cases of viral outbreak between September 1 and 10. While the corresponding figure between September 11 and 19 stands at 168.

.

tags
top news
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha
‘Defeat them, this is what farmer wants’: Kejriwal on farm bills in Rajya Sabha
‘Defeat them, this is what farmer wants’: Kejriwal on farm bills in Rajya Sabha
SSR death probe: AIIMS forensic team likely to meet CBI today
SSR death probe: AIIMS forensic team likely to meet CBI today
Deadly ricin found in White House came from Canada
Deadly ricin found in White House came from Canada
Haryana farmers eyeing NH blockade to oppose central farm ordinances
Haryana farmers eyeing NH blockade to oppose central farm ordinances
IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP Preview – Two evenly-matched sides seek early momentum
IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP Preview – Two evenly-matched sides seek early momentum
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In