India added 461,587 Covid-19 cases in a week, recovery rate nears 80%

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 08:04 IST

India added more than 460,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and over 6,000 people died in the last week, taking its tally past 5.3 million, data from the Union health ministry data shows. There are 428,324 patients of the viral disease who have recovered between Monday and Saturday morning, according to the health ministry.

India has been reporting 90,000 fresh Covid-19 infections every day on average and more than 1,000 deaths since Monday, according to the health ministry’s coronavirus dashboard.

On Monday, there were 986,598 active cases of Covid-19, 3,780,107 recoveries and 79,222 deaths across the country. The infection tally at the beginning of the week stood at 4,846,427, health ministry data showed. On Saturday, the country’s active cases rose to 1,013,964, 4,208,431 coronavirus disease patients recovered and the death toll shot up to 85,619.

Also read | Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution

The government has said India has overtaken the United States and become the top country in terms of global Covid-19 recoveries. India now accounts for close to 19% of the total global recoveries, which has strongly pushed the national recovery rate to 79.28%, it said

“Centre-led focussed, calibrated, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care have together resulted in this global achievement,” it said.

Also read | Covid-19 cloud may end monsoon session by Wednesday

The health ministry’s data also shows India registered the highest ever single-day recoveries between Friday and Saturday morning with 95,880 patients discharged on Saturday. It said 90% of the new recovered cases are being reported from 15 states and Union territories. Of the new recovered cases, about 60% are being reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. These five states are also the ones with the maximum caseload.

Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 22,000 (23%) and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 11,000 (12.3%) to the single-day recoveries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet the chief ministers of seven states next week to review the coronavirus situation. News agency PTI cited sources saying the meeting is likely to be held on September 23.

Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh among others are expected to attend the meeting, PTI reported. The Prime Minister has been regularly holding meetings to review the pandemic situation across the country with a focus on states and Union territories where the situation is more serious.

His last such meeting was on August 11 with chief ministers and representatives of 10 most-affected states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Globally, there are 30,673,633 cases of the coronavirus disease and 955,404 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. The US has the most number of cases, followed by India and Brazil.