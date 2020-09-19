Covid-19: Top 10 coronavirus hotspots in India with most active cases

india

India on Saturday added 93,337 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing the cumulative tally past 5.3 million mark as the nation continued its standing as the second worst-hit by the pandemic globally. The country’s death toll reached 85,619 after 1,247 fresh casualties were recorded on Saturday.

The country has recorded an upward trend in cases as it continues to report the highest single-day rise every day for more than five weeks and is expected to take the worst-hit United States in the coming few weeks.

As of Saturday, India has 1,013,964 active cases. According to the health ministry, five Indian states – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu – account for 60 per cent of the cases in the country but these states also continue to record significant recoveries.

Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 22,000 -- accounting for 23 per cent of the total recoveries and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 11,000 -- accounting for 12.3 per cent -- to the single-day recoveries.

Here are the 10 Indian states with the maximum number of active Covid-19 cases:

Maharashtra

India’s worst affected state has been reporting the highest number of active cases. As of Saturday, Maharashtra has 3,01,273 active cases. The total positive cases of Covid-19 reported in the state stands at 1,167,496.

Karnataka

The southern state has been reporting a significant surge in cases and continues to grow as India’s second hotspot of coronavirus infections. The cumulative tally of the state stands past five lakh mark and there are 101,148 active cases in the state as of Saturday. Karnataka also accounts for 9.4 per cent of the recoveries from the infection in the country.

Andhra Pradesh

With 84,423 active cases, Andhra Pradesh is statistically India’s third-biggest hotspot of coronavirus cases. The state has seen more than 8,000 fresh infections and 67 casualties due to the spread of viral disease. The state has also registered an increase in recoveries with 11,803 patients being cured.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, as of Saturday, reported 67,825 active cases of Covid-19. It reported 6,584 fresh positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the infection tally to 3,42,788.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, one of the five states accounting for 60 per cent of the total cases reported in the country, has 46,506 active cases, the health ministry stated. The Covid-19 positivity rate in Tamil Nadu declined below 10 per cent from 30 per cent for the first time, officials said. However, the active cases in Tamil Nadu have reportedly been on a decline.

Chhattisgarh

India’s sixth-biggest Covid-19 hotspot, Chhattisgarh, has 36,580 active cases. The state has 81,617 total confirmed cases, out of which 64,700 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the last one month.

Kerala

Kerala, India’s first state to report Covid-19 cases in January this year, has 35,795 active cases. For the second successive day, Kerala reported over 4,000 Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total infection count to 1,26,381. The state has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases as it recorded its highest single-day spike of 4,351 cases within a span of 24 hours on Thursday.

Odisha

As of Saturday, Odisha has 33,092 active cases of Covid-19, according to the health ministry data. The state has reported a total of 1,71,341 positive cases of Covid-19.

Delhi

With an increased focus on testing, the national capital is witnessing a surge in cases of Covid-19. Delhi, as of Saturday, has 32,250 active cases of Covid-19.

Telangana

At present, Telangana has 30,636 active cases. In the last 24 hours, Telangana added 2,123 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the total infection count to 1,69,169, while the death toll rose to 1,025 with nine more fatalities.