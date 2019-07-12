Directing towards safer times: 2,000 new traffic signboards

The island city as well as the eastern and western suburbs will have more than 2,000 additional hyperlocal traffic signboards on around 100-km-long road network identified by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to BMC, the additional traffic signage will be installed on major arterial roads including SV Road, Link Road, and the eastern freeway which connects south Mumbai to the central suburbs.

A traffic department official said, “The aim of installing the additional traffic signage is to get more hyperlocal this time.” Bids for the new signage has already been floated said the official. “The criteria on the areas that require mention will be basis on the local needs, after considering the areas where high volume of traffic is headed,” the official added. Another aspect will be to add number of signboards showing traffic safety guidelines.

In the eastern suburbs, new signage will be put up on six roads including Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, Andheri-Kurla Road and VN Purav Marg in Chembur. In the western suburbs, 11 roads have been identified, including Carter Road, Hill Road, KC Marg in Bandra, Juhu Road, MG Road and Marve Beach Road in Malad. Roads in Borivli and Kandivli will also get hyperlocal signage.

In the island city, around 20 major roads have been identified where additional hyperlocal traffic signage will be installed. These areas include Maharshi Karve Road, Veer Nariman Road, Madam Cama Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Cooperage Road, Free Press Journal Marg and Annie Besant Road.

Daily commuter Ankit Arora, who lives in Borivli and drives to Andheri for work, said “Having hyperlocal traffic directions is very important considering everyone will not know directions in every corner of the city, and at times that is one of the reason behind more traffic. If one reaches faster, the lesser traffic, and lesser fuel is consumed which also takes care of efficiency of travel.”

The BMC maintains a huge road network of around 2,000-km in the city while several other agencies like Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and Public Works Department looks after several major arterial roads like the western and eastern express highways.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 04:47 IST