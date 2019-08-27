‘Do you know why Metro 2B went from underground to elevated?’

mumbai

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 00:51 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday directed the petitioners opposing the elevated Metro 2B corridor, passing through the congested SV Road, to explain in four weeks the grounds on which the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority had gone back on its 2014 decision to build the project underground. The direction came after it noted that the petitioners’ advocate “had not come prepared” and could not explain if there was any scientific reason behind the MMRDA deciding to elevate the corridor.

A division bench headed by chief justice Pradeep Nandrajog and justice Bharati Dangre was hearing a PIL filed by the H-West Ward Citizens Trust against the DN Nagar to Mandale Metro line. Their advocate, Zubin Kamdin, submitted the 2014 decision to have the Metro 2B underground was based on two reports, and was welcomed as it would not disrupt lives of people in the congested area. In 2016, the MMRDA, without giving any justification, announced the line would be elevated, he said. The MMRDA has, through various affidavits, justified the grounds. The HC then sought to know from the petitioners if there was any scientific reasoning for the change in plan.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 00:51 IST