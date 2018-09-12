Doctor hurt after patient’s kin of attack him with hockey sticks in Thane

A 40-year-old doctor suffered severe injuries after he was attacked by two unidentified men outside his clinic in Manpada, on Monday.

According to Kasarvadavli police, the two men were relatives of a patient, who the doctor, Prashant Darandale, was treating.

Police said that after shutting his clinic at Kasarvadavli, Darandale was heading towards his vehicle when two men attacked him with hockey sticks. Police are also going through the CCTV footage and talking to locals, in order to make headway in the investigation.

Police said that the two also abused Darandale and allegedly shouted, “You did not treat the child properly.” They later physically abused him.

A police officer from Kasarvadavli police station, said, “Darandale was beaten brutally and has suffered fractures and multiple injuries. He is admitted at Jupiter Hospital. Meanwhile, we checking with the patients who visit the clinic regularly.”

The two have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

